Deputies: Man dies after being shot while driving in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has died after being shot Saturday night in South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the shooting happened on 50th Avenue near Nicholas Park just after 11 p.m.

When deputies arrived they found a 28-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators said the victim appeared to have been shot while driving and crashed the vehicle after being hit.

The victim was found a short distance from the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene, according to officials.

Homicide detectives said they believe the shooting was targeted but have not yet released any information on the motive or any suspects.

The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to the shooting to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.