Deputies: Man fatally stabbed in Stanislaus County

HUGHSON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was fatally stabbed in Hughson Saturday night.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said officers with the Hughson Police Services responded to reports of an assault at a home on Charles Street near Fox Road around 6:09 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Jesus Duarte stabbed with bystanders trying to provide care.

Officials said Duarte died from his injuries in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. No details about motive or suspects were released.

Authorities are urging members of the public to contact Detective Hickman at 209-525-7042 if they have information to share. Callers can also choose to remain anonymous by submitting their tips to Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

Tipsters can also submit tips at www.Stancrimetips.org.