Deputies: Man found dead at Rainbow Mini Park in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in South Sacramento on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said Metro Fire asked for assistance on a welfare check at Rainbow Mini Park around 12:47 a.m. Thursday.

Metro Fire said they received an anonymous call about a potentially deceased person.

A man with an injury to his upper body was found at the park, according to deputies. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said homicide detectives are investigating the man’s cause of death.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.