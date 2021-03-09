Deputies: Man found in North Highlands fatally shot inside car

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) – A man was found fatally shot inside a car in North Highlands Tuesday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office told FOX40 deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:48 p.m. near Harrison Street and Madison Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle with bullet holes and a man dead inside with a gun on his lap.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details about the shooting were released.

