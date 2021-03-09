Deputies: Man found in North Highlands fatally shot inside car

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) – A man was found fatally shot inside a car in North Highlands Tuesday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office told FOX40 deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:48 p.m. near Harrison Street and Madison Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle with bullet holes and a man dead inside with a gun on his lap.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details about the shooting were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News