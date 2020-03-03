Deputies: Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) – Deputies are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting in Rancho Cordova early Tuesday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting shortly after midnight on Laurelhurst Drive near South White Rock Road, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tess Deterding.

When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified man with a non-fatal gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation and there is currently no information on any suspects.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.