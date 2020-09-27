Deputies: Man injures two deputies with a hatchet, dies after being shot by authorities in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot and killed by authorities early Sunday morning after allegedly attacking two Stanislaus County deputies with a hatchet.

Officials from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a silent burglary alarm on Business Park Drive near Finch Road just before 5 a.m.

Once they arrived. officials said deputies found “a Hispanic male adult in his 40’s outside of the business.”

While trying to arrest the suspect, officials said “a struggle ensued” and the man injured two deputies with a hatchet before being shot.

After the shooting, deputies said the man was given aid before being taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Officials said both deputies involved in the incident were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.