Deputies: Man killed in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot early Saturday morning in Stockton and died from his injuries, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. when deputies responded to calls of a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Alpine Avenue and North F Street.

The victim was a man in his early 20’s and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

No information on any suspects or the motive behind the shooting was provided by authorities and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials said information regarding the victim will be released once he is identified and his family is notified.

If you were a witness to the shooting or have any information regarding this incident, please call the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400 and choose option 1.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.