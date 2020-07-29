Deputies: Man shoots woman who was driving with 4 children, car crashes into Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A man is behind bars on suspicion of shooting a woman while she was driving a car with several children inside, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said 27-year-old Mandiko Kwadzo was found inside a partially submerged vehicle in the Sacramento River near the 8700 block of River Road Monday night.

Kwadzo and four young children were rescued by a witness who saw the vehicle leave the roadway and crash into the river around 9:30 p.m., officials said.

When authorities arrived, officials said they discovered an adult woman still in the vehicle with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

When the woman was pulled from the vehicle, officials said she was given aid and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives detained Kwazdo and said they discovered that Kwazdo and the unidentified victim were in a domestic relationship.

Detectives said the motive for the shooting is not yet known but they believe Kwazdo shot the victim while she was driving, causing the vehicle to veer into the river.

Kwazdo was arrested by homicide detectives and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.