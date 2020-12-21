Deputies: Man stabbed, killed on Long Branch Drive near Roseville Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing on Long Branch Drive, near Roseville Road.

Deputies responded to calls of a stabbing at 7:20 p.m., where they found a man on the ground with wounds to his upper body, authorities said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Metro Fire.

Deputies made contact with another man, who said he had been involved in the stabbing.

The man, 58-year-old Jerry Gene Lokey, was arrested and charged with homicide, deputies said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.