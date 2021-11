SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting in South Sacramento.

Officials said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday on Stockton Boulevard, near Fruitridge Road.

A man and woman were taken to the hospital, deputies said. The man was shot in the arm, and the woman was grazed in the back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.