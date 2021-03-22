Deputies: Missing 86-year-old man found dead in Yuba County irrigation ditch

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An 86-year-old man suffering from dementia went missing Sunday morning in Yuba County and was found dead in an irrigation ditch Sunday afternoon.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office’s said they were notified that Teddy Grady of Hallwood was missing at 8 a.m.

Grady’s family told deputies that Grady suffered from dementia and was last seen in the family’s guest house Saturday night.

Community members joined the family and deputies Sunday organizing a ground search with ATVs, cars and horseback, with air support from law enforcement search and rescue.

Officials said neighbors found overnight footage of Grady walking around the neighborhood into the early morning hours on their security camera video.

The search continued throughout the day until about 4:45 p.m. when Grady’s body was found in the water of an irrigation ditch off Highway 20, north of Walnut Avenue in Hallwood.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of death.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.