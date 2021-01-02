Deputies: Modesto man fatally shot inside a vehicle

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was fatally shot in Modesto on New Year’s Day, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said 52-year-old Teodoro Gutierrez was found shot dead inside a vehicle near West Monte Vista Avenue and South Carpenter Road.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. and that the shooter fired their gun from outside the vehicle.

Detectives added Gutierrez worked at a nearby business and recently finished his work shift before he was shot and killed.

No suspect or motive details were released.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact Detective Gonzalez by calling 209-567-4466. Callers can also choose to remain anonymous by submitting their tips to Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.