Deputies: One man dead, one injured after Hillsdale Boulevard shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are investigating a homicide after one man died in a double shooting Monday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call about gunshots near Palm Avenue, near Roseville Road and Hillsdale Boulevard, at 8:35 p.m.

Approximately 15 minutes later, a man with a gunshot wound checked into a nearby hospital.

Deputies said the man was conscious and told them the shooting happened near Hillsdale Boulevard and Greenholme Drive.

Shortly after, a second man with a gunshot wound arrived at another hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.