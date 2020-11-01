Deputies: Person shot during home invasion robbery, active search in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was shot Sunday morning during a home invasion robbery in Modesto and authorities have set up a perimeter to find the shooter.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened at a home in between Claribel Road and Sylvan Avenue within the borders of Roselle and Terminal avenues.

Deputies said they have set up a perimeter in the area and the person who was shot during the robbery was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The armed suspect is believed to be within their perimeter and deputies are asking the public to avoid the area.

Authorities are asking residents in the area to shelter in place until the situation is stabilized.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.