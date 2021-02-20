Deputies: Person shot in face at Salida wrecking yard

SALIDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Salida Friday evening that left the victim with a gunshot wound to the face.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of someone shot near Kiernan Avenue and Elm Street at around 5:30 P.M.

Deputies said the unidentified victim was at a wrecking yard in the area before being shot in the face.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition was not released.

Officials said the shooter fled the area in a vehicle before deputies arrived.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.