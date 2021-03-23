Law enforcement converges on Rio Linda home in EDD fraud investigation

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies, SWAT team members and investigators from the district attorney’s office converged on a home Tuesday morning in Rio Linda where an Employment Development Department fraud ring was suspected to be working out of.

“Today’s raid, I think, sends a clear message that this fraud will not be tolerated. It’ll not be ignored and it will not go unpunished,” Deputy District Attorney Nicholas Johnson said.

FOX40 was invited exclusively to witness the operation as traffic was halted at intersections and the line of marked and unmarked units made its way to the home on I Street.

Three people were arrested.

Detectives believe the woman in this particular ring had ties to prison inmates, who have been identified as gang members, and that she filed fraudulent claims on their behalf.

Early morning bust with SWAT in Rio Linda, as Deputy DA , EDD investigators and dozens of Sac Co. deputies converged on a house on I Street. Five suspects in this latest EDD fraud ring.@FOX40 was there #exclusively from the start of the day, to the search of the house. pic.twitter.com/FWlmNDk4Vt — Rowena Lugtu-Shaddox (@RoShaddox) March 23, 2021

“Today, we’re filing charges against three individuals. We believe that over $124,000 was taken fraudulently,” Johnson said. “And we will continue to investigate this fraud ring, because we believe there are more players out there.”

