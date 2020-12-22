Deputies: Rehabilitation center president arrested for stealing from dead client

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The president of Northern California Treatment Services was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing money from a deceased person, according to the Butte County Sherriff’s Office.

Fifty-eight-year-old Michael Anderson, of Oroville, had stolen money from a deceased person’s bank account in October, authorities said. The deceased person had been living at a sober living residence managed by Anderson prior to his death.

Detectives found that Anderson falsely told a local funeral home that he was the deceased person’s nephew, then obtained a death certificate that listed Anderson as the next of kin. He then took the certificate to a Chino bank and stole a “significant amount of money” from the deceased person’s bank account, police said.

Anderson was arrested Monday, according to authorities.

After his arrest, detectives obtained a search warrant and found methamphetamine and over $35,000, among other items, at Anderson’s house in Oroville, police said.

Anderson was booked into the Butte County Jail for multiple felony counts, including theft and filing a false document in a public office.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Butte County Superior Court on Dec. 23 at 3 p.m., according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with additional information may contact Detective Matt Galvez at 530-538-7671.