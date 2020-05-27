Deputies responding to domestic violence call at Jamestown apartment complex fatally shoot suspect

JAMESTOWN, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies shot and killed a suspect who walked out of a Jamestown apartment holding what investigators later learned was a replica firearm.

Just after 1 p.m., Tuolumne County deputies were called to a domestic violence incident at the Oak Hills Apartments on Preston Lane, according to Sheriff Bill Pooley. The night prior, a judge had issued an emergency protective order against the 56-year-old man who was involved in the incident.

Pooley told FOX40 the suspect had an extensive history of domestic violence and law enforcement had been called to the residence in the past.

When deputies got to the apartment complex, they told the man to leave the second-story apartment. Sheriff Pooley says the man refused to go outside and instead threatened to shoot at deputies.

Roughly 20 minutes later, Pooley reports the suspect left the apartment and deputies tried to stop him by firing bean bag rounds at him.

Deputies say they shot at the suspect with their firearms when they saw him take out what appeared to be a gun. It is unknown how many deputies fired at the suspect or how many times he was hit.

Witnesses told FOX40 they heard up to 10 shots.

The 56-year-old died at the scene, according to Pooley. His identity has not been released.

The sheriff’s office later learned the suspect was carrying a replica firearm.