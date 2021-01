WILTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A rollover crash in Wilton Sunday morning started a propane fire, forcing hazmat evacuations in the area.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuations in the area of Walmort and Reigl roads at 10:39 a.m.

1- The Sheriff’s Office and Wilton Fire are conducting mandatory HAZMAT evacuations in the area of Walmort RD /Reigl Rd — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) January 3, 2021

Officials announced that the evacuation center is at the Wilton Community Center on 9717 Colony Road.

No additional information has yet been released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.