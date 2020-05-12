Deputies: Roseville man arrested after breaking into home, using bathtub

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man has been arrested for burglary after investigators say he broke into a home and used the family’s bathroom.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old James Nunley II entered the family’s home through an unlocked door as they were putting their child to sleep.

Nunley stayed inside the home and bathed in the family’s bathroom, investigators said.

One of the victims caught Nunley as he exited the bathroom and he immediately ran out of the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said Nunley was found in the area and arrested by deputies a short time later.