Deputies: Sacramento man arrested for racist threats against neighbor, elder abuse against father

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A man is behind bars on multiple charges, including elder abuse, after a standoff with SWAT deputies late Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff officials received reports of a man firing his gun around 11:20 p.m. on Florin Road just east of Bradshaw road.

A neighbor in the area reported being threatened because of her race by the suspect via text message and she said she could hear gunfire coming from next door.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found the unidentified suspect inside with his mother and father. During their visit, deputies determined the suspect injured his father who was in need of medical attention.

Sheriff’s SWAT team were called in and were able to extract the father from the home and get him medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Just before 3 a.m., deputies said SWAT team members were able to take the suspect into custody after using “a less than lethal option.”

Officials said the suspect was not injured and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for assault with the deadly weapon, mayhem, elder abuse, negligent discharge of a firearm and commission of a hate crime.

The suspect’s mother was found safe inside the residence.

Deputies said several firearms were recovered.