Deputies say Sacramento man was stabbed during domestic dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says a man was stabbed during what they believe was a domestic dispute Saturday night.

According to officials, the stabbing happened around 7:50 p.m. at an apartment complex on Fulton Avenue near Azalea Road. When deputies arrived at the apartment, they found a man with a stab wound.

He was transported to the hospital and deputies say his wound was not life threatening.

Officials say a woman remained at the scene and was talking with deputies.

This is a developing story.