Deputies search Arden-Arcade area after one person shot, wounded

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies were searching for a suspect in the Arden-Arcade area Monday night after finding a shooting victim.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said investigators were in the area of Watt and Whitney avenues after a victim was shot in the upper body.

She sustained wounds that were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office. Her identity has not been reported.

The sheriff’s office has since said the scene has been cleared but no one was in custody.

