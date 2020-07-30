Deputies search for man who sexually assaulted elderly woman in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County deputies are patrolling an east Stockton neighborhood after an elderly woman with dementia was sexually assaulted.

The assault happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday near East Willow and E streets, according to Deputy Alan Sanchez.

“This is very much an active investigation,” Sanchez told FOX40.

Deputies say the elderly woman was sexually assaulted in her own home.

“The caregiver was doing her weekly or bi-weekly rounds and she went into this victim’s home, which she usually does, and walked into her room,” Sanchez explained. “And from there she viewed the person that we’re looking for, the suspect, and the victim. Both were naked.”

Investigators say that’s when the suspect quickly got dressed and left the home but not before the caregiver took a photograph of the suspect as he walked away.

“We’re releasing this photo with the hopes that the public will see this person and call us with the information so we can take him into custody and get some information on what went down,” Sanchez said.

The 92-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where she is now recovering.

Her family now wants answers.

“We take every case seriously but we are still human deputies, as detectives. And so we hear something like this, we think of our own grandmother, we think of our own mother. And we think about, we would hate for them to be anywhere close to a situation like this,” Sanchez said. “So, we are going to do our absolute best to get the answers, especially for not only the victim but the victim’s family because they have a lot of questions and so do we.”

If you have any information that can identify the suspect, call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.