Deputies search for missing hiker in Placer County

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team is looking for a hiker who went missing in Foresthill Friday night.

Deputies identified the missing hiker as 28-year old Cheyenne McKinnon.

She is described as having dark brown shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, 5’6″ tall and 125 pounds.

Deputies said McKinnon went hiking Friday night in the Mumford Bar area and did not return. She last posted that she was at Stonewall Trail on Friday, according to her friends and family.

The county’s search and rescue teams are using a Falcon 30 helicopter and dirt bikes to aid them in their search.

If you locate McKinnon or have any information that may help with the search, please contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 530-886-5375.