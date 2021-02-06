Deputies searching for man suspected of exposing himself to women in Lockeford

LOCKEFORD, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin County deputies are searching for a man they say violated a group of women at a Lockeford shopping center.

“He pulled into the shopping center, got out of his car and walked up to one of the businesses right in the corner, and there was some women in there,” said Sandra Mendez, the sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Deputies say the suspect exposed his genitals and started inappropriately touching himself.

“The women kind of yelled, one of them ran and got the phone to call 911, and then one of the other ladies ran to get one of the males that was working in the back,” Mendez said. “By the time he came out to chase the suspect, he took off.”

The incident happened Jan. 9 along Main Street near Cherry Street. Investigators recently released surveillance photos of the suspect and the car he drove away in.

Deputies believe he lives in the Lockeford area.

“We’re trying to protect the public as much as we can,” Mendez said. “We don’t want someone like that out and about.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the elderly suspect has done it before, and they’re working to connect him to previous incidents.

“We want him to be held accountable for his action,” Mendez said. “He can’t continue to do this.”

Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify the man before he strikes again.

“We don’t want this to escalate,” Mendez said. “He might end up going hands on. We don’t want that.”