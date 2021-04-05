Sacramento County deputy injured in chase; driver escapes into wooded area south of Auburn

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County deputy was injured Monday in a chase that started in Fair Oaks and ended south of Auburn when the driver escaped into a wooded area.

Deputies responded to a report of a prowler near Sunset and Hazel avenues in Fair Oaks just before 4 a.m., according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Rodney Grassmann told FOX40 deputies pulled a car over, and the driver was initially cooperative before driving off and “ramming” one of the patrol vehicles.

The deputy inside the patrol vehicle was taken to a local hospital “out of an abundance of caution” for a head injury, according to Grassmann.

The driver led deputies on a chase north on Auburn Folsom Road, hitting over 80 mph, Grassmann said. He abandoned the car south of Auburn, then took off into a wooded area.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area, but the driver has not been caught yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.