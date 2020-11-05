Deputies: September homicide suspect arrested in Oakdale

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning and charged on suspicion of fatally shooting an Oakdale woman in September.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said its SWAT team arrested 28-year-old Stephen Frederick at his home on Poplar Street in connection to the death of Katrina Allen.

Deputies said Allen was shot on the night of Sept. 26 and died from her injuries after being taken to the Oak Valley Hospital emergency room for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said it took over the investigation when investigators learned Allen was shot on Twildo Road near Seaman Drive.

Detectives said their investigation led them to identify Frederick as the alleged shooter and was able to take him into custody.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.