Deputies: Stockton teacher arrested in Oakdale homicide investigation

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says a Stockton teacher was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to an Oakdale homicide investigation.

Detectives arrested 30-year-old Nikkole Scruggs and charged on suspicion of accessory to the murder of Katrina Allen in September.

Allen was shot on the night of Sept. 26 and died from her injuries.

On Nov. 4, detectives arrested 28-year-old Stephen Frederick and charged him with the death of Allen, according to officials.

As a result of their investigation, detectives say they learned Scruggs concealed evidence connected to the shooting and allowed Frederick to evade arrest by providing him transportation and allowing him to stay at her home.



Scruggs is a teacher at Edison High School in Stockton.



Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Silva at 209-525-7091.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.