Deputies: Suspect arrested for squatting at Nevada County home for over a year and renting it out

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman has been arrested after she was found squatting in a Nevada County home for more than a year.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of trespassers at a home on Cooper Road on Sunday around 10:30 a.m.

The owners of the property live out of state and their daughter was in the area and decided to check on the home, according to deputies.

When she arrived, she noticed several unknown vehicles parked at the residence and contacted authorities.

Deputies found multiple people inside the home, two of which said they were renting space on the property from Amanda Carlson.

During their investigation, deputies said they discovered Carlson had been living in the home since November 2019.

Deputies said Carlson caused more than $1,000 in damage to the home and allegedly stole several items from the property.

Carlson was arrested and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on multiple charges.