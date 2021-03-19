Pipe bomb found outside South Sacramento elementary school for 2nd time this month

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the second time in March, a pipe bomb has been found at a South Sacramento Elementary school.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a pipe bomb was found on the sidewalk outside Ethel I. Baker Elementary School Friday.

A pipe bomb and a zip gun were located in front of the school on March 2.

The school’s building manager found the device early Friday morning, Tara Gallegos with the Sacramento City Unified School District told FOX40.

The sheriff’s office and explosive teams responded to the area and determined the device was a pipe bomb.

Authorities rendered the device safe by dismantling it, according to Sgt. Keonna Rowe.

“It was, in fact, a real pipe bomb. Our Crime Scene Investigation Unit is here taking pictures, photographing things, and they’re going to collect evidence and hopefully find something,” Rowe explained.

In both incidents, pipe bombs were found in plain sight. No one was hurt.

Rowe told FOX40 the devices did not have timers on them and there was no one who could detonate them.

During the week, approximately 40 students go to the elementary school campus for learning. Deputy Rowe said these students are from families of first responders and others who cannot have them home during the day.

“They have been redirected, displaced because of this. It’s concerning when anybody is at risk: children, the community. It’s very concerning,” Rowe said.

“So we’re really trying to put the pieces together,” he continued. “Detectives and our deputies were canvassing the area to attempt to find cameras that can lead us to who is, in fact, doing this.”

Gallegos told FOX40 the students will engage in distance learning Friday.