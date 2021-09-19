Deputies: Suspicious device investigation leads to road closures near Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities in San Joaquin County closed multiple roads near Stockton Sunday afternoon due to a suspicious device investigation.

Several streets in the area of East Eight Street and South B Street were blocked off by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office at around 1:25 p.m.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s officials that a suspicious device was found in the area and they created a perimeter to keep the public out while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team investigates.

Ongoing investigation in the area of E. Eighth St. and S. B Street Stockton. Road closures; please stay out of the area. — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) September 19, 2021

This story is developing.