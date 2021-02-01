Deputies: Tahoe man found healthy after 1 week lost in Sierra County mountains

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – A Tahoe man lost for a week in the Sierra County mountains was found safe Sunday.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a Tahoe resident who was traveling from Grass Valley to Truckee on Jan. 24 but never made it to his destination.

Deputies said his family put together search parties and checked all along Highway 49 in Nevada, Yuba and Sierra counties, but they weren’t able to find him.

The family notified authorities in those counties and they were on alert with photos of the missing man and his vehicle.

On Sunday, one week later, deputies said the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the missing man.

Although the call was dropped, deputies were able to confirm his identify and determine his GPS location.

Officials said the man was calling from Henness Pass Road near Alleghany in Sierra County, an area that received heavy snowfall the past week and was not accessible by road.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s search and rescue team went to search the area on a snowcat and were helped by a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

The CHP helicopter crew located the man and was able to land and take him to a local hospital.

The man was in good condition and declined treatment.

He told authorities that on his way back to Truckee from Grass Valley on Jan. 24 he had to change course to Highway 49 because Interstate 80 was closed due to snow.

The man said his GPS directed him to Henness Pass Road off of Highway 49 because it was the shortest route.

Officials said Henness Pass Road is closed for the winter because of its location and exposure to heavy snowfall.

The man told deputies he was unaware of the closure got stuck on Henness Pass Road and was unable to turn around.

Deputies said the man was able to survive in his vehicle for a week stuck in a snowed-in road because he was prepared with winter clothing, a camper and propane.

The man was able to travel from his location and look for cell phone service Sunday after conditions improved.

Authorities warn winter travelers to not always rely on GPS driving directions, particularly in the winter months.