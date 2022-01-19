Deputies track down suspect who shot woman, left her to die in North Highlands home

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County investigators said they arrested a man Tuesday suspected of shooting a woman who died in a North Highlands home.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Grassmann said just after 1 a.m. last Friday, a caller reported someone had been shot on Pasarobles Drive, near Pasadena Avenue, and the shooter ran away.

Deputies found 38-year-old Mandalaina Martinez, who had been shot in the upper body. Grassmann said Martinez was pronounced dead at the Pasarobles Drive house.

According to Grassmann, the sheriff’s office was able to track down the suspected shooter, 40-year-old Low Paul Lueras, and arrest him.

Lueras was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail Tuesday on suspicion of homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Jail records show he was also arrested on a separate warrant and charged on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

The sheriff’s office has not reported a motive behind the deadly shooting.

Lueras is being held without bail for the homicide case. His next court date has been set for Thursday afternoon.

A day before the arrest, the sheriff’s office launched another manhunt for a burglar who shot and killed a North Highlands homeowner with his own gun. The shooter was still at large as of Wednesday and the identity of the resident who died has not been disclosed.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Friday’s shooting to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.