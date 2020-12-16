PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested for breaking into a Placer County home and stealing food.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Marisa Holman and 44-year-old Melvin Dwayne Hennessey broke into a home on Precision Place last Friday evening around 10:44 p.m. and destroyed the victim’s property before stealing food from the victim’s refrigerator and freezer.

Deputies said they were called to the home earlier that day to investigate a disturbance between the victim and the two suspects.

Deputies tracked both Holman and Hennessey down and found a large, white plastic bag in Holman’s car that contained the stolen food. They then returned it to the victim, authorities said.

Both were arrested on multiple charges, including burglary and vandalism.

