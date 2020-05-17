Deputies: Two people shot in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in North Sacramento that left two people with gunshot wounds Sunday morning.

Officials said the shooting happened on Calcutta Way near Hamilton Street just after 11 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found two gunshot victims who were transported to area hospitals. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time, according to officials.

The shooting is under investigation and no additional information was released by authorities.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.