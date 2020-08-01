Deputies: Unprovoked attack left Woodbridge man hospitalized

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies are investigating a brutal beating of a man in Woodbridge by his neighbor.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says the man was hospitalized for his injuries earlier this week.

“The deputies went to the hospital where they met with the victim, and the victim was sitting in a wheelchair waiting to be treated and had obvious injuires. Notable injuries to his body,” spokeswoman Sanda Mendez told FOX40.

Mendez says the 35-year-old victim told deputies he’d been attacked by his neighbor on his front porch.

“He basically told me that the neighbor, Juan, had came to his door, he answered the door they had a brief conversation and then, without a warning, attacked him and started kicking him and punching him with both hands,” Mendez said. “And then proceeded to also pick up some rocks from the victim’s garden and also hit him with the rocks.”

According to Mendez, the victim suffered a ruptured eardrum, collapsed lung and broken ribs, among other injuries.

“There was a lot of anger in that attack. There’s a lot of aggression involved,” Mendez said.

Investigators later arrested 19-year-old Juan Ramirez and booked him into the county jail.

Ramirez claims he’s had training to be an MMA fighter.

Deputies say the beating was caught on neighbors surveillance video.

They declined FOX40’s request for that footage but called the attack unprovoked.

“What we know is that the victim said they had never had an altercation in the past. The few conversations that he had with a suspect were cooperative and those were his words,” Mendez said. “But he was a bit different.”

Ramirez has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, felony battery and mayhem, which is an enhanced charge for causing severe bodily injury.