Deputies: Wanted man smashes car into patrol vehicles, escapes capture in Placerville

Justin Ridenour in an undated photo provided by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – El Dorado County sheriff’s officials are looking for a man who they say evaded deputies during an active warrant arrest stop Monday.

Detectives said 44-year-old Justin Ridenour of Placerville was wanted in connection to a home burglary where guns were stolen.

He was spotted driving in Placerville.

Detectives tried to stop Ridenour but he was able to evade deputies by ramming his car into multiple patrol cars. He then ran away in the Mosquito area.

Ridenour is described as 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and had a backpack with him.

Officials said Ridenour is wanted for residential burglary, felony evading and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Please contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information on Ridenour’s whereabouts.