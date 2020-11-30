Deputies: Woman detained following deadly shooting at Orangevale home

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at a home near Noel Drive and Kenneth Avenue in Orangevale.

Deputies said a woman called authorities and said she had shot another resident inside her home around 9 p.m. Sunday.

A man with a gunshot wound was found inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies detained the woman outside the home.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.