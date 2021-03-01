Deputies: Woman escapes locked patrol car while in handcuffs after setting RV on fire

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – A woman is behind bars on suspicion of arson after escaping arrest in San Joaquin County.

On Feb. 24, the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said a witness saw Margarita Ceja walk into a recreational vehicle parked near East Mariposa Road and Section Avenue.

The witness said the RV caught on fire before Ceja walked out. When deputies arrived, officials said Ceja tried to run away but was caught shortly after.

Deputies said they put Ceja into the back of a locked patrol car with handcuffs. During their investigation, deputies said Ceja was able to get out of the patrol car and escape the area.

On Friday just before 5 p.m., Ceja was reported being seen on Farmington Road near Madrid Drive.

A deputy and his K-9 were able to track Ceja down and arrest her even though she tried to run away again.

Deputies said Ceja was still carrying the handcuffs from her detainment on Feb. 24 and they were cut open.

Ceja was taken to a local hospital before being booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple charges, including arson and resisting arrest.