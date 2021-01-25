Deputies: Woman shot outside of Davis, near County Road 29

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yolo County deputies are investigating after a woman was shot outside of Davis Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 29 just after 10:30 a.m. The woman, who has not been identified, had a gunshot wound, authorities said.

She was transported to a local hospital with a “serious injury,” deputies reported.

Yolo County Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently conducting interviews and investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

