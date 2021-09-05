Deputies: Woman stabs roommate, injures another in Patterson

PATTERSON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman is behind bars after deputies in Patterson say she stabbed one of her roommates and injured another Saturday.

Patterson Police Services officials said their deputies responded to reports of someone stabbed at a home on Pinto Way near Arabian Way.

Deputies said 26-year-old Emily Butler was arguing with her roommates, a 27-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, before she grabbed a knife.

According to deputies, Butler’s roommates tried to disarm her. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her chest and arm, and the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his forehead, ear and hand.

Both roommates were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Butler was booked at the Public Safety Center for assault with a deadly weapon.