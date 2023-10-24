(FOX40.COM) — A deputy with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office returned home on Wednesday morning after being sent to the hospital on Tuesday night after being exposed to a chemical, according to sheriff’s office officials.

The sheriff’s office said that the deputy will continue recovering from the reported chemical exposure at home, but there is no further update on their condition.

A heavy law enforcement presence was reported to be at the sheriff’s central station on 65th Street and Florin Road on Tuesday night. The deputy was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition as of 10:10 p.m.

More information will become available as details are released.