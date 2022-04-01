Warning: The video below includes violence and may be difficult to watch for some viewers.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A Rancho Cordova police officer is getting his job back after being fired following a violent encounter with a teenager.

In April of 2020, a video showing Deputy Brian Fowell punching a then-14-year-old boy after confronting him about tobacco possession went viral.

The video got national attention as it showed the officer pinning Elijah Tufono to the ground and punching him after he was found with tobacco.

“I did lie to him, and I didn’t cooperate. And I know that and I made that mistake. But that didn’t give him no right to do what he did,” said Tufono in an interview in 2020.

An internal investigation agreed, and the sheriff’s office, which provides law enforcement for Rancho Cordova, fired Fowell. But after a long appeal process, he’s headed back to the job.

“How many steps forward and how many steps back,” said Tanya Faison, with Black Lives Matter Sacramento.

The news is a blow to Faison, who was one of the many advocates around the region calling for accountability.

“It’s just a really big disappointment where we finally get — in Sacramento — we finally get a situation where actual accountability has come out of a situation and it just got reversed,” Faison said.

However, Fowell’s attorney, William Creger, said that is not the case.

Creger acknowledged that the video played heavily into his client’s appeal process. He said the “video is not the whole story.”

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies’ union contracts allow them to appeal disciplinary action through arbitration. In this case, the county argued for his termination, and Creger and Fowell argued against it.

The arbitrator, typically a legal professional such as an attorney or judge, ruled on Monday that Fowell should get his job back.

Sacramento County denied FOX40’s request for the details of the decision, saying it was part of the officer’s private record. But Creger said he believes his client’s work history, demonstration of caring about his job and support from supervisors helped win his case.

“This process and decision are independent of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The decision of the arbitrator is final. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office will comply with the mandate of the independent arbitrator and integrate Deputy Fowell back into the organization,” the sheriff’s office said.

Tufono’s attorney, John Burris, said the county paid the teen six figures to settle the civil lawsuit last year. Tufono’s family declined to speak with FOX40 on Friday. But the teen seemed willing to reconcile when he spoke to FOX40 two years ago.

“I just hope that we could meet again and be on better terms,” Tufono said.

Creger said Fowell has not returned to work yet and that the department will have to provide him with new training and decide where to assign him.