Deputy killed in Cal Expo shootout once saved man from fall off overpass

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Gibson, who was killed Monday night in a shootout at Cal Expo, rescued a man who fell from an overpass on Highway 99 just a few years ago.

In March 2018, a man who abandoned his plan to jump from the overpass lost his grip while trying to climb back onto the pedestrian bridge on the north side of the highway at Elk Grove Boulevard.

Deputy Gibson asked a driver to position his tour bus under the man in trouble, where he then fell 20 feet to safety.

The man was transferred to an area hospital where he later recovered.

Gibson was awarded the Sheriff’s Office Bronze Star for Bravery and a Major Incident Ribbon for his actions and quick thinking.

“We are all very proud of Deputy Gibson’s swift actions and bravery and know the community appreciates his actions. Deputy Gibson, thank you for everything you did today, Sacramento County is grateful that you keep our streets safe every day!” the sheriff’s office wrote in their 2018 Facebook post about the rescue.

The CAHP Credit Union has established a memorial fund for Gibson.