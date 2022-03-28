PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An armed man was shot by a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy Monday morning.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies responded to reports of suspicious circumstances at a home on Lake Forest Drive at around 10 a.m.

After several hours of investigation, deputies said they found a man who ran from the home with a handgun.

Deputies said they caught up to the man and shot him. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No deputies were injured in the shooting and no additional details about what happened were released.

The investigation is ongoing.