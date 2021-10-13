Deputy shoots, kills dog inside North Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County deputy shot and killed a dog Wednesday inside a North Sacramento home.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Lt. Shaun Hampton said deputies went to a house on Redwood Avenue believing someone they were looking for was inside. Lt. Hampton also said the sheriff’s office thought the person knew deputies were coming.

When deputies got to the house, they said the person refused to come out, and instead stayed inside a room.

Deputies went into the house and were confronted by the person’s dog, which Hampton called “aggressive.” As the dog got closer, a deputy shot it.

Hampton said the dog died at the scene.

The person inside the house was arrested, but Hampton did not have information about his identity or his charges.

Hampton could not say why deputies were at the home or the circumstances surrounding the search.