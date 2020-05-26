Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, families pack Folsom Lake on Memorial Day

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Over the Memorial Day weekend, families flocked to the rivers and lakes in the Sacramento region to enjoy the holiday.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Folsom Lake saw a crowd.

Before the gates opened Monday morning there was already a line of people waiting to get inside. And the line of boats and cars did not stop once the gates opened.

A lot of fisherman and jet skiers got out on the water before it got too busy.

Memorial Day at Folsom Lake is usually jam packed and this year was no exception.

“Oh it will probably be pretty busy. That’s why we’re going to leave at like noon,” Ryan Bennett explained.

The parking lot filled up before noon as boaters hit the water to soak up the sun while social distancing.

“I think it’s probably one of the safest things we can do right now because you’re not anywhere near anybody,” Ryan Bennett said. “And as you can see, the boat ramps are huge and everybody can stay away from each other. It’s really not been a problem here.”

But some families packed a few extra items this year.

“We definitely have hand sanitizers and wipes just in case, but we really come in contact with no one but our family on the water,” Jesse Bennett said.

With the end of the school year just days away, it’s the unofficial start of summer for many kids.

“They’re almost done Wednesday, but it makes this feel like summer for them,” Jesse Bennett said. “It’s a gorgeous day and we’re all happy to be out on the water. So it’s all good!”