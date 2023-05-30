(KTXL) — Two large churches in the Sacramento area have decided to merge, according to a social media post by one of the churches.

Destiny Christian Church announced on its Facebook page on Monday that it will be merging with Capital Christian Center.

According to the social media post, leaders from both churches, “began to dialogue about a formal ministry collaboration” months ago.

That dialogue materialized into a formal announcement, and according to the social media post, the two churches will begin to finalize the details of the merger over the next coming days.

“Today, we are united in announcing that the board of directors of both congregations have agreed to proceed with the hope of Capital Christian Center joining the Destiny Church family,” Destiny Christian Church’s post said. “Pastors Greg and Kathy Fairrington are fully committed to supporting and building upon the great success of Capital Christian Center and Capital Christian School during this time of transition.”

The two churches combined have provided over 130 years of ministry to the Sacramento region.