Detectives investigating after driver dies in North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives said Friday morning they were still investigating what caused a deadly crash between two drivers in North Sacramento.

Around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers went to Grand and Norwood avenues, located just south of Interstate 80, where police said two vehicles had crashed and had extensive damage.

The Sacramento Police Department said one of the drivers had major injuries and died at the scene of the crash. Their identity has not been released.

Police did not say if the other driver was injured in the crash.

Norwood Avenue was closed between Lindsay and Morrison avenues. By 6:20 the next morning, Sacramento police tweeted it had reopened.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.